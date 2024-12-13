Video shows 'Santa' stealing car from Texas driveway, taking it on joyride: 'More like the Grinch'

SPRING, Texas -- A quiet Texas neighborhood is home for the Holversons and their growing family.

"It's quiet and nice and we like it here," said Mandy Holverson.

But they said early Wednesday morning, the peace and quiet in Spring was shattered by a stern knock around 2:30 a.m. local time.

"That scared us awake, dog barking, trying to keep the baby asleep and yeah, there's a constable at the door, asking me, do I own this 2014 Hyundai sedan? And I'm like, 'Yeah, I do,'" said Cliff Holverson.

"'Do you know where it is?' And we were like, 'The driveway,'" Mandy said.

It was not in the driveway. Some shards of glass sat in its place.

"He had smashed the window and stolen it, and joy-rode the thing for about an hour and 15 minutes," Cliff said.

What the man did not know was the Holversons have a dashcam in the car that starts recording as soon as the car is turned on.

"It shows him driving around this neighborhood, you know, going crazy, speeding up and down roads," Cliff said. "Driving with no lights on."

It also showed him hitting a parked car in the area, then a basketball hoop, and a fire hydrant a few times before driving through a park.

But the real surprise came near the end of the video.

"He gets out of the car and looks at the front of it to kind of survey his damage, and you can see him there, wearing his facemask and a Santa Claus hat," Cliff said.

The man's face has been blurred, because at this point, investigators are only calling him a person of interest.

"I was like 'Really, you're Santa? More like the Grinch," Mandy said.