West Philadelphia man rents billboard to help him find a date

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sick of swiping dating apps, one West Philadelphia man is putting himself out there in a very public way.

Dave Kline, a 28-year-old data manager, rented a billboard in his neighborhood near 34th and Wharton streets and put details about his search for a date on it.

He's a good cook, has normal hobbies, and owns a cat, which is pictured on the billboard.

Kline spoke with Action News about his unique approach to finding a lady friend.

"It was just supposed to be funny for the most part, but I am not gonna lie that the added benefit is that girls are messaging me now, which is great," he said.

Interested parties should hit Kline up on his Instagram page: Date, Dave, Philly.

He's already received hundreds of direct messages with a date already in the works about a week after the billboard went up.

"I have one set up for tomorrow, probably gonna be a little walk or something. People are being very forward if they want a date which I appreciate," he said.

Kline said he is also getting a lot of messages from people simply telling him the billboard made their day, which he considers a major success.

He spent over $1,000 to put up the billboard for one month.

As for his ideal date? He's into food, a sit-down dinner and lunch in the park.

Mostly, he just liked the idea of being on a billboard and thought it would be funny. He does say the date requests rolling in have turned out to be a big bonus.