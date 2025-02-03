Man killed after confrontation with police near entrance ramp to Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a police-involved shooting near the entrance road to Philadelphia International Airport.

It happened around 1:13 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they were responding to a man walking in the middle of the roadway.

When officers arrived, they got into a struggle with the man. Officials say he was tased several times but it did not seem to have an effect.

That's when shots were fired by police.

The man was struck three times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania State police remain on the scene searching for a weapon.

Drivers should expect detours in the area.

