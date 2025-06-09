Dealing with bladder changes during pregnancy

A better understanding and some simple tips can help bladder changes in women during pregnancy and after delivery.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly every mother-to-be experiences more frequent trips to the bathroom, but few realize there are strategies to make it less of an issue during pregnancy.

"Most patients don't really talk about it," says Dr. Tanise Branche, a Temple Health ob-gyn.

But Dr. Branche does bring up the topic of bladder changes, because up to 80% of expectant mothers experience them.

She went through it herself in three pregnancies.

The most common issues are increased frequency, urgency, and difficulty emptying. And there are two rounds of changes: in the first and then third trimesters.

The first round is triggered by hormones

"They cause the bladder itself to lose its compliance, right? So it stretches out a little bit more," says Dr. Branche.

The body's blood volume increases, too.

"And more blood volume also leads to an increase in the rate at which our kidneys filter urine, and produce more urine," she says.

In the third trimester, the womb presses down on the bladder, while the intestines slow down, making bathroom trips more difficult.

"That strain can cause our pelvic floor muscles to also kind of loosen," says Dr. Branche.

Dr. Branche urges patients to cut down on irritants.

"Things like caffeine - coffee, tea, chocolate, acidic foods, citrus, tomatoes, spicy foods, artificial sweeteners," she says.

Increasing fiber and drinking 64 ounces of water daily can help. The added water can also decrease infections.

She also has advice to reduce middle of the night trips to the bathroom.

"Try to avoid drinking any time after 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.," she says.

Kegel exercises, or pelvic floor therapy, can help during pregnancy and decrease problems afterward.

Dr. Branche says whatever they experience, women shouldn't feel resigned to bladder issues.

"If this is an issue and this is something that you're dealing with, please, please, bring it up to your providers," she emphasizes.