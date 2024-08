The truck was parked near the Wyndmoor Train Station.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found inside of a pickup truck in the Chestnut Hill section.

Authorities say the body was discovered around midnight on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street.

Right now, it is unclear what led up to that person's death or if foul play was involved.