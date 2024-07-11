Delaware is the first state in the nation to use this technology.

New app uses AI to match SNAP recipients with surplus food in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A new app is helping people who are facing food insecurity in Delaware.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long unveiled the SNAP SmartShopper program in Wilmington on Wednesday.

The app uses artificial intelligence to match SNAP recipients with surplus food at the grocery store that otherwise might get thrown out.

Other benefits include digital coupons, dietary recommendations and recipes.

Delaware is the first state in the nation to use this technology.