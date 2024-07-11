  • Watch Now
New app uses AI to match SNAP recipients with surplus food in Delaware

Delaware is the first state in the nation to use this technology.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 5:17PM
Delaware become 1st state to launch app using AI to match SNAP recipients with surplus food
The app uses artificial intelligence to match SNAP recipients with surplus food at the grocery store, that otherwise might get thrown out.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A new app is helping people who are facing food insecurity in Delaware.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long unveiled the SNAP SmartShopper program in Wilmington on Wednesday.

The app uses artificial intelligence to match SNAP recipients with surplus food at the grocery store that otherwise might get thrown out.

Other benefits include digital coupons, dietary recommendations and recipes.

Delaware is the first state in the nation to use this technology.

