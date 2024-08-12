Delaware governor calls on Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Wilmington

Delaware governor calls on Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Wilmington

Delaware governor calls on Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Wilmington

Delaware governor calls on Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Wilmington

Delaware governor calls on Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney is calling on the Philadelphia 76ers to relocate and play in the First State.

Carney posted on X Thursday, saying in part, "Hey @sixers, if you're looking outside of Philly, let's build your new arena in Wilmington. We're all in."

He went on to say that in Delaware, the Sixers would get a large fan base, no sales tax, and a great community.

The governor even added a picture of a rendering of the potential stadium.

He ended the post by asking, "What do we think Delaware?"

The Sixers have not yet replied to the post.

Carney isn't the first governor to try and entice the 76ers into moving its plans for a new arena.

In late July, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was vying for the Sixers to play in Camden, where the team's corporate headquarters and practice facility are located.

The current plan is to build the new arena along the East Market Street corridor in Center City.

However, local leaders and neighboring residents in Philadelphia's Chinatown have offered pushback.

A team's spokesperson said their goal is to stay in the city.