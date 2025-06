Delaware man arrested after police allegedly find 2 kilograms of cocaine in car

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after police discovered a stash of cocaine inside his vehicle.

On Wednesday, New Castle County detectives pulled over a Cadillac that was reportedly driving erratically on Route 1.

Police say the driver, Alfonzo Johnson, was behind the wheel during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle uncovered two kilograms of cocaine concealed inside, police said.

Johnson is now facing a number of drug and traffic-related charges.