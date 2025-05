Crews search for missing man after boat capsizes in Trenton

Crews search for missing man after boat capsizes in Trenton

Crews search for missing man after boat capsizes in Trenton

Crews search for missing man after boat capsizes in Trenton

Crews search for missing man after boat capsizes in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The coast guard was in the Delaware River Saturday morning searching for a missing man.

Authorities say he was on board a charter fishing boat that capsized in Trenton around 10:30 a.m.

Two people were rescued.

A third person, a 50-year-old man, still remains unaccounted for.

There's no word when crews will continue searching for him.

The incident remains under investigation.