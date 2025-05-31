Delco town kicks off Pride Month with parade, farmers market

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of people marched through Lansdowne Saturday as part of the annual Pride Parade, an event that organizers say is meant to celebrate love and belonging.

The event kicked off at Borough Green, where community members raised a pride flag. They proceeded to march through the borough to the Lansdowne Farmers Market, where there were special vendors and activities to celebrate pride.

"This is my community. Knowing all of this is here for me and my family is awesome," said Jennifer Hoff, one of the organizers.

She says the event is like a family reunion.

"Lansdowne has the second highest population of gay people in the state of Pennsylvania right behind New Hope, so they're here, right? they deserve their thing too," she said.

At the Lansdowne Farmers Market, some local vendors sold pride-themed products, kids got their faces painted, and organizers handed out information for the LGBT community.

"A lot of us have been feeling very disparaged. so right now, it's more than anything to have that community and be there for each other and show that we're here, we support each other," said Adrian Bruce from UDTJ, a community center.

This is the first year the farmers market, which happens every Saturday in Lansdowne, was part of the march. Organizers say they wanted to make this a full day celebration.

We all get to know each other a little bit more in small communities and its always a little bit more humanizing when you know your neighbors and you can connect a little bit more," said Clare Finin, executive director of the Lansdowne Economic Development Corporation.

She says it's important to her to live in such a welcoming and friendly community.

"Especially get to know each other's stories and understand why accepting your neighbors is so important," she said.

Organizers say different events are planned in communities throughout Delaware County for pride month. The next event will be a pride parade in Media next Saturday.