'Dennis the Menace' actor Jay North dies at 73

Jay North, the actor best known for his portrayal of Dennis Mitchell in the popular "Dennis the Menace" television series, has died. He was 73.

His death was first reported by Jeannie Russell, who played his friend, Margaret, on the sitcom.

He died at his home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

North rose to fame as the mischievous character "Dennis" in the 1960s television show, which was based on the comic strip.

Old photos show him alongside famous faces such as Dean Martin, Tony Curtis, and former Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

North transitioned to voice acting after the show's four-year run.