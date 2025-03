Multiple people transported to hospital after explosion reported at Denver assisted living facility

Multiple people have been transported to a local hospital Wednesday after an "explosion" at an assisted living facility in Denver, Colorado, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire department said they were responding to a structure fire on Quebec St. & Smith way around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Denver Fire Department responds to an incident at an assisted living facility in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 16. Denver Fire Department

It's unclear what caused the incident or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.