Secretary Linda McMahon says the reduction in staffing at the Education Dept. will not impact funding and grant programs.

Department of Education slashes half of its workforce; Philly educators brace for impacts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The workforce of the Department of Education has been cut in half.

Now, there are concerns about what these cuts may mean for the most vulnerable students, especially in Philadelphia.

"We're certainly paying close attention since 10% of the operating budget comes from federal funding," says Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington.

READ MORE: Department of Education lays off nearly 50% of its workforce



The School District of Philadelphia is keeping a watchful eye on what's happening in Washington and the impact of changes at the Department of Education.

"We are making the case to officials in Washington about return on investment, not just moral issues, not just this is the right thing to do," says Watlington.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is making good on her promise to cut down, and eventually eliminate the department. On Tuesday, the workforce at the Department of Education was slashed by 50%, with layoffs and voluntary resignations of more than 1,900 people.

"This continuing chaos will stop kids from learning," says President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Union Arthur Steinberg.

RELATED: What is the Department of Education? Here's a look at some of its key functions

There is both concern and outrage from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, and there's worry about cuts to funding next.

"The services for kids with special needs, the meal programs, the lower class size for the schools that receive Title 1 funding for it, all potentially on the chopping block," says Steinberg.

To be clear, no funding cuts have been made at this point.

Secretary McMahon says the reduction in staffing at the Department of Education will not impact funding and grant programs.

But sources within the Department of Education tell Action News that the department can't function as normal with so many jobs slashed, and funding will eventually be impacted.