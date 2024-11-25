Destination D23 returning to Walt Disney World for 2025

Disney has announced that Destination D23 will return to Walt Disney World next year.

The fan-favorite event will be available for D23 Gold Members from Aug. 29 through Aug. 31 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney will be filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.

More details, including when tickets will go on sale, will be announced in Spring 2025.

In addition to Destination D23, there were other big announcements for Disney fans on Monday.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, D23 will expand the Gold Membership plans from two to three, offering more flexibility and choice.

Next year, D23 will also continue to offer an array of new and returning global events and experiences for members, including an in-person Spotlight Series, virtual presentations in the D23 Gold Theater, an official tour of the Walt Disney Studios and much more.

Click here for all the details about the Gold Membership plans and upcoming events and experiences.

Disney is the parent company of this station.