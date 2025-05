The Devon Horse Show is back in Chester County this weekend

DEVON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Devon Horse Show in Chester County will host its biggest Grand Prix event in history, dating back to the 1800s.

Elite riders from all over the world are in the region to compete, with a quarter million dollars on the line.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday.

For more information, visit the Devon Horse Show website.