DHS Secretary Kristi Noem taken by ambulance to hospital: Sources

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. A DHS spokesman said the secretary had an allergic reaction.

"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," a Noem spokesman said. "She is alert and recovering."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Noem's hospitalization was first reported by CNN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.