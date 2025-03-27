Our Dinosaur Neighbors: Edelman Fossil Park & Museum opens this weekend!

The $75 million project from Rowan University opens to the public on Saturday.

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Take a step back -- way back -- into history at the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum.

The $75 million project from Rowan University opens to the public on Saturday. It transports guests back in time to meet some native dinosaurs, found right in South Jersey.

Right outside the brand new state-of-the-art museum is a quarry, where paleontologists, like Dr. Kenneth Lacovara, drew inspiration and made incredible discoveries.

Behind a Lowe's parking lot is a fertile ground for fossils which are 60+ million years old. It's now preserved and used for fossil digs for visitors.

There are both fossils and life-size renderings of the Dryptosarus, the first ever Tyrannosaur which was discovered in Mantua, NJ.

The Hadrosaurus was found in Haddonfield in the 1800's its bones are also on display.

Take a dive into the Monstrous Seas exhibit to learn more about the Mosasaurs which has two sets of jaws and swam right where the museum stands today.

The Edelman Fossil Park and Museum opens to the public on Saturday, opening weekend is sold out.