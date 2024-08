Director of Culinary at 'Broad Street Love' cooks up delicious meals in community lunches

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Joncarl Lachman is a long time native to Philadelphia's culinary scene.

But now, he's cooking up something to give back to the community of his city.

He has taken on the role of Director of Culinary for the nonprofit, Broad Street Love.

They provide meals for those in need with their community lunch, which Lachman is in charge of cooking up.

