The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone: FBI says people know who did this | 6abc True Crime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On February 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia - and vanished.
For 20 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo - along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI - have been trying to answer one question: what happened?
In this edition of 6abc True Crime, we take a look at the disappearance that has become one of the most intriguing missing persons cases in recent Philly history.
Watch more episodes of 6abc True Crime HERE.