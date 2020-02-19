24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone: FBI says people know who did this | 6abc True Crime

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 5:08PM
On February 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia - and vanished.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On February 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia - and vanished.

For 20 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo - along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI - have been trying to answer one question: what happened?

In this edition of 6abc True Crime, we take a look at the disappearance that has become one of the most intriguing missing persons cases in recent Philly history.

