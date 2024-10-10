Disneyland raises ticket prices, Magic Key passes

The cost of experiencing Disney magic is increasing as Disneyland tickets are going up by six percent.

The cost of experiencing Disney magic is increasing as Disneyland tickets are going up by six percent.

The cost of experiencing Disney magic is increasing as Disneyland tickets are going up by six percent.

The cost of experiencing Disney magic is increasing as Disneyland tickets are going up by six percent.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disney magic is going to cost you more money.

Disneyland tickets are increasing by six percent.

Peak season, single-day tickets - such as during the late December holidays - increased from $194 to $206.

There was also a price increase on annual passes for Disney's original resort in California.

"There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement. "We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible."

The Imagine Magic Key pass is now $599 after an increase of $100.

But for the first time, Magic Key holders can get half off the day-of price during most of January.

Last Thursday, Disneyland Resort announced for a limited time, tickets for children ages 3 through 9 can be purchased for $50.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.