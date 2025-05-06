Disney's 'Snow White' arrives on digital, Blu-ray and DVD with exclusive features

From a sing-along to deleted scenes, featurettes to bloopers, go behind the scenes of the magic.

The new live-action musical version of "Snow White" tips its hat to the 1937 animated classic, with Rachel Zegler taking on the title role.

The new live-action musical version of "Snow White" tips its hat to the 1937 animated classic, with Rachel Zegler taking on the title role.

The new live-action musical version of "Snow White" tips its hat to the 1937 animated classic, with Rachel Zegler taking on the title role.

The new live-action musical version of "Snow White" tips its hat to the 1937 animated classic, with Rachel Zegler taking on the title role.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's "Snow White" comes to life at home!

The live-action reimagining of the classic fairy tale arrives May 13 on digital platforms, and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Inspired by the 1937 animated feature, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Snow White" brings the story to life in "an adventure that blends nostalgia, notable new visuals, and a memorable soundtrack, taking story-telling to all new fairytale heights."

Starring Rachel Zegler, "Snow White" follows the princess on a journey into the woods as she escapes the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) and befriends the beloved seven dwarfs, who join her on a quest to bring kindness to the realm.

Fans can enjoy "Snow White" in beautiful sight and sound with 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. Featuring hours of exclusive bonus content, the digital and Blu-ray versions include bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes and a full-length sing-along. The 4K UHD will also be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook.

L-R: Key art for "Snow White" and key art for "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" side-by-side in a two-movie collection. Disney

A two-movie collection featuring both "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Snow White" is also available digitally in 4K UHD, HD, and SD on May 13 and on DVD June 24.

Bonus Features

Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Deleted Scenes:

Anguish and Opportunity

Danger in the Woods

Hunt for Snow White

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White: Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes: Go behind the songs with filmmakers and the EGOT-winning songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion: Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.

Bloopers: Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this ABC station.