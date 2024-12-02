Dog recovering after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia; suspect search underway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help in finding whoever shot a dog in the head in Southwest Philadelphia.

The dog was shot on Nov. 20 in the Eastwick section of the city. The PSPCA said Monday that the dog, now named Maverick, is doing well and is stable.

Pennsylvania SPCA

The PSPCA said the dog was found by a Good Samaritan in the area of Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge with a gunshot wound above his left eye.

Investigators say due to the size of the wound and the injuries the dog sustained, they believe the shot was fired at close range.

Maverick has several lasting injuries, including a head tilt, delayed gait of his right hind end, and trauma to his left forebrain.

He also lost use of his left eye and it will likely have to be removed.

PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said in a statement that it's clear someone intended to kill Maverick.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartless," Klim said. "We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life - where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA's cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

