Dog rescued after being trapped in car's bumper for nearly 12 hours

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman hit a dog with her car and couldn't figure out where it went, until she heard barking from her car's bumper hours later. She discovered the little pup was trapped under the bumper cover.

The little pup, called Barbas, is now safe and sound and rejoined with his owner, Ignacio Rangel, who is relived his fur baby is alive.

"I've got 4 dogs and I don't want to lose any," said Rangel.

It was last week Monday, when a woman was driving at night when she said the dog ran out and hit her car.

Crew members at a battery and tire store say, it wasn't until 12 hours later when the woman noticed the dog, then immediately brought her car to the shop with Barbas stuck inside the front grill.

Video shows the moment the crews at the auto shop in Port Saint Lucie freed the dog. He was rescued with only minor injuries.

Barbas was found stuck under a car's bumper cover after being trapped there for 12 hours. WSVN via CNN Newsource

"It wasn't his time to go. The only way I can explain it is the dog hit the perfect spot at the perfect time," said Lenny Cruz, crew member of St. Lucie Battery and Tire.

Now, back home in Fort Pierce, Rangel says Barbas is back to what he always should have been doing: being safe and secure at home with the rest of his family.

"Nothing wrong with the dog. A miracle. Yes its unbelievable, I though I lost my dog," Rangel.

Its the fifth animal that auto shop has saved.

Barbas is only one and a half years old and his family says they're glad this story had a happy ending.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.