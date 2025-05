Dog walkers trained to be extra set of eyes for law enforcement in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dog walking is getting a new purpose in Ardmore: community safety.

The Lower Merion Police Department offered free training for residents and their pups through a program called "Dog Walker Watch."

The initiative aims to turn everyday dog walkers into extra sets of eyes and ears for law enforcement.

Participants were taught how to stay alert and recognize suspicious activity while on their usual strolls through the neighborhood.