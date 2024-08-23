Donald Duck takes on the hot seat in 'Hot Ones' interview

Donald Duck appears in a special "Hot Ones" episode as The Walt Disney Company celebrates 90 years of the iconic duck

LOS ANGELES -- Donald Duck takes on the hot seat in a new "Hot Ones" episode.

It's the internet show with hot questions and even hotter wings (or in this case, cauliflower bites), and Donald is ready to put his taste buds to the test with a curated set of Disney hot sauces alongside host Sean Evans.

According to Donald, Daisy Duck was the one who instigated his appearance on the show.

"We were watching 'Hot Ones' and she said, 'I'll bet you couldn't do that!' And I said, 'Oh yeah? I'll show 'em how to do it! Just watch me!'"

Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse hung out in the sidelines, keeping the temperamental duck in check.

This year, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck.

"Donald Duck is an iconic character and has played a key role in Disney's unparalleled storytelling legacy. Donald's relatable frustrations with everyday life and events have made him one of the world's most famous personalities. His popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood," says Disney.

For this special appearance, Tony Anselmo voiced Donald Duck and Bret Iwan voiced Mickey Mouse.

Animator Eric Goldberg of the Walt Disney Animation Studios team commented on the experience. "It's been a great honor to direct two of our greatest stars, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, on this special episode of 'Hot Ones.' Of course, Donald can get a bit cranky at times, but all of the artists involved loved animating him!" said Goldberg. "It was a blast working with Sean Evans and the Hot Ones team, and the voices of Donald, Tony Anselmo, and Mickey, Bret Iwan."

Watch the special episode of "Hot Ones" here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

