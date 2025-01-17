Trump's inauguration moving indoors due to weather: Sources

Trump, Vance to be sworn in inside Capitol Rotunda after inauguration moved inside due to weather

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration will move indoors Monday and he'll be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda due to the freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C.

"The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," Trump said. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

This inauguration is forecast to be the coldest in 40 years.

A quick-moving storm could bring some snow to D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

When Trump is sworn in at noon on Monday, the temperature will be about 18 or 19 degrees. Due to the wind, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- will be between 5 and 10 degrees.

President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985 was also moved inside due to the weather.

The temperature that morning fell to a low of 4 degrees below zero. The temperature was just 7 degrees at noon, marking the coldest January Inauguration Day on record. Reagan's parade was also canceled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.