Doylestown dad raises $600K for Ronald McDonald Houses by biking nearly 5,000 miles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Doylestown dad who pedaled thousands of miles to make a difference arrived back in Philadelphia on Monday.

Jeff Bekos completed a 4,600-mile journey and raised $600,000 for charity along the way.

He visited 26 Ronald McDonald Houses and reached his final stop at the charity's location in University City.

Bekos' daughter, Hailey, spent 254 nights at the house after she was diagnosed with a rare disease.

"It really becomes your home away from home," Bekos said.

He also said he wanted to raise money for the charity to ensure that other families receive the same support as he did.