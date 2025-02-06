Dramatic rescue: Unconscious man saved from spinning, out-of-control boat in Florida

The driver seemingly having a medical emergency in the middle of Lake Dias in Florida, passing out with the engine going full speeD.

DE LEON SPRINGS, Florida -- A man was rescued from an out-of-control boat Tuesday after he passed out, officials in Volusia County, Florida said.

It happened on Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The man driving the boat seemingly suffered a medical emergency while on the lake and passed out with the engine still going full speed.

A patrol boat spotted the trouble and sent out an SOS, officials said.

Crews were able to get close enough for Volusia County Fire Rescue Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp to jump on board, stop the boat and get the patient to shore for further treatment.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.