Dramatic video shows moment SUV smashes into 7-Eleven store in Northeast Philadelphia; bystander hit

ByKatherine Scott WPVI logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 10:33AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was hurt after an SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven storefront in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store on Bustleton Avenue by Knorr Street.

Action News has obtained surveillance video that shows the moment of impact.

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

The bystander suffered some broken bones in the crash.

Police say the driver was on Harbison Avenue, which also leads into the intersection, but appears to have lost control, clipping a truck parked outside the store and then smashing into the glass.

The driver was checked out at the scene.

Action News is waiting to hear whether any charges will be filed.

