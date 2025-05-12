Drip Vietnamese Cafe opens up in Chinatown

CHINATOWN (WPVI) -- Owner Tiffani Nguyen opened a Vietnamese coffee shop last August to celebrate her Vietnamese roots.

The drinks at Drip Vietnamese Cafe are the draw with their radiant pops of color.

The coffee is served cold and brewed from Vietnamese beans, which Tiffani says delivers double the caffeine.

Her most popular drink is the drippy, using Vietnamese coffee with house-made coffee jelly added for texture.

She studied pastry arts at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College and uses her pastry degree to make house-made sweet treats, such as her ube cookies.

She also serves the traditional Vietnamese sandwich on a croissant.

The cafe can seat 30 people, and Tiffani describes the space as clean and airy, with a girly vibe.

225 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107