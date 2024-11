The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Driver crashes into several street lights, parked cars in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash in Upper Darby.

It happened on the 7100 block of West Chester Pike.

Officials say a Toyota sedan was traveling east when it hit several street lights and parked cars.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he was suspected of driving under the influence.