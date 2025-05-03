Driver flees the scene after striking, killing a man in West Philadelphia: police

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Saturday, May 3, 2025 12:44PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a hit and run crash in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver struck the man near the intersection of 63rd Street and Girard Avenue and fled the scene.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50's, was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not yet released details about the hit and run driver or the vehicle involved.

This is an on-going investigation.

No arrests have been made.

