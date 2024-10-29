Driver injured after 3-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware

Paramedics say they rescued 1 driver from his vehicle
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Traffic was a nightmare commute for drivers on Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday morning.
Both directions of the highway were impacted by a crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of the 12th Street overpass.
Video from Chopper 6 shows damaged vehicles in both the northbound and southbound directions.
Police say the crash involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The two passenger cars rolled over during the crash, officials said.
New Castle County paramedics say they rescued a 37-year-old driver from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The crashes remain under investigation.