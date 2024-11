Driver killed after car crashes into row home in the Logan section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash late Thursday night in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before midnight on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.

Authorities say the driver lost control and crashed into a row home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.