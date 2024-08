Driver loses control on Kelly Drive, crashes into Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Wednesday morning.

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Wednesday morning.

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Wednesday morning.

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into the Schuylkill River Wednesday morning.

The Action Cam was at the scene, where the lights from the car could be seen from under the water.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge in Fairmount Park.

All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, officials said.