The vehicle hit a few parked cars before partly rolling over.

Driver rescued from vehicle following crash in Lawndale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle after crashing in the city's Lawndale section.

The car ended up flipping on its side.

Police say the driver lost control in the area of Bingham Street and Unruh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The Action Cam was there as several vehicles in the wreck were towed from the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash.