Driving into the Future: Buying Replacement Tires

In our ongoing series, 'Driving into the Future,' we're examining what you should know about replacing electric or hybrid vehicle tires.

Electric vehicles are built differently, which also means the tires put on your vehicle are different too.

Experts tell us the wrong tire could not only impact your vehicle's performance but also the battery life in your car.

At Premier Auto in Oxford Circle, owner Tom Palermo and his team of mechanics are busy under the hood.

But, Palermo said, optimum performance on your EV actually starts with the tires your vehicle rolls on.

"It's important if people replace tires on a hybrid or an EV that they replace them with the correct tire," he said.

Palermo told us two things can really impact the tires on your vehicle: maintenance and driving style.

"If you're out, you know, on the highway all the time, they're probably gonna last a really long time, probably almost as long as a regular vehicle," he said. "When you start doing a lot of either aggressive driving or city driving, that can change the outcome."

Electric vehicles are much heavier vehicles, mainly due to the battery.

Palermo said that extra weight impacts the treads, meaning EVs need tires that are made differently. That means you should look for ones with additional traction.

"It's the rubber compound that's made a little bit differently and that's how that's one of the ways they try to get the range if it's an EV or the mileage out of a hybrid," he said.

EV tires are designed to minimize resistance on the road as they drive.

Palermo said the right tire could mean not only improved range but even longer battery life.

But expect to pay more.

"I would plan to spend an extra 10% to 15%, depending on the size, per tire."

To get the most life out of your tires, Palermo said check your vehicle's specifications and monitor the pressure, alignment and wear just like you would on a gas vehicle.

Tire experts from Michelin also offer these tips when shopping for replacement tires:

-First, look for a tire type designed for EVs or those with low rolling resistance.

-Tire size should match your vehicle's specifications.

-Choose a tread pattern that aligns with both your driving style and the climate you drive that vehicle in.