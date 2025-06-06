Drought ends in the Philadelphia region after a rainy spring

For the first time in several months, the Philadelphia region does not have any areas in a drought.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's one upside to the recent rain.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said the region has a 0% drought classification.

That's the first time that's happened since the first week of September.

A very wet spring helped end the drought. Since March 1, the city of Philadelphia has had 14.41" of rain.

There has been 15.50" of rain in Wilmington, Delaware and 16.16" of rain in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

However, despite the recent rain, 20% of the area is still classified as abnormally dry.