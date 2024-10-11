Dump truck crashes into overpass bridge on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Wayne

A dump truck was stuck in the up position after it crashed into the Valley Forge Road overpass bridge.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash in the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike shut part of it down for much of the night on Thursday.

The Action Cam was at the scene the moment crews got the dump truck dislodged.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. near the Valley Forge Service Plaza.

It shut down the roadway between the Route 29 Interchange and Valley Forge Exit, but it has since been reopened.

Officials haven't said whether there were any injuries related to the crash.

PennDOT was called to the scene to inspect the integrity of the bridge.

