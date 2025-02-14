Brandon Graham wraps up Eagles parade celebrations: 'I love y'all'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beloved Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham capped off the Super Bowl parade celebration.

He spoke about the camaraderie and the teams' strength up until the very end.

"We showed that this year, that last game. The only problem I have is that it's over. This season is over and we getting ready for the next one," he told the crowd. "This one was so special because we came together and everybody bawled."

Graham, 36, tore his triceps in late November and made a return during Super Bowl 59.

While he's played 15 seasons with the Birds, he said it's still too early to say if he's hanging up the cleats.

"I'll always be a part of Philly, no matter what. You know what I'm saying? And I'm so thankful to have been here and I'm just, I love y'all," he told fans before finishing his remarks.

