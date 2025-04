Eagles Jalen Hurts stops to greet students while passing Philadelphia school in surprise encounter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of young athletes in Center City are probably still on cloud nine after a brief encounter they will never forget.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called an audible when he spotted a track team about to go for their daily run.

Action News viewer Kristen Foley shared a photo with us.

Hurts was passing by Albert Greenfield Elementary School on Thursday when he decided to pull over and give the kids a few fist bumps and words of encouragement.