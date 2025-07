Eagles get their Super Bowl rings: Check out the design

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles had their final Super Bowl celebration on Friday night.

The players and coaches received their Super Bowl 59 rings.

The Action Cam was there as the champions walked the green carpet before the party.

Cooper DeJean actually had a picture of his Super Bowl touchdown on the inside of his custom-made suit.

Check out pictures of the rings below: