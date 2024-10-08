  • Watch Now
East Falls oasis Vault and Vine offers greenery, gifts, and grub

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 4:15PM
Flowers are available dried and fresh-cut, and a variety of houseplants fill an actual greenhouse and the shop's main floor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When the unique coffee-plant/gift shop Vault & Vine was almost forced to close due to the pandemic, regular customer Diana Baye was determined not to let that happen.

She found a willing partner in her sister Breana Pettiford, and together they made it happen.

Two years later, the shop continues to serve East Falls and the sisters are full-time entrepreneurs.

The greenhouse-style cafe features coffee from Caphe Roasters and snacks for breakfast and lunch.

There's outdoor seating and more upstairs, complete with a children's play area.

Gifts include everything from jewelry and handmade candles, to housewares and greeting cards.

Vault & Vine | Facebook | Instagram
3507 Midvale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129
267-331-6292

