Man shot in East Mount Airy after arriving for meetup organized over social media, sources say

A man was shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday evening following a meetup organized over social media, sources tell Action News.

A man was shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday evening following a meetup organized over social media, sources tell Action News.

A man was shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday evening following a meetup organized over social media, sources tell Action News.

A man was shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday evening following a meetup organized over social media, sources tell Action News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday evening following a meetup organized over social media, sources tell Action News.

The man who was shot initially told police he had gone to the house to deliver food, but sources say that investigators have since learned that wasn't true.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of E. Johnson Street.

After the meetup a fight ensued, sources said.

"When he saw a person approaching him with a gun, he began to flee on foot and that's when he heard the gunshots and realized he was shot," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the 29-year-old male victim was shot in the back. Investigators found six spent shell casings, most at the opening of the driveway where the victim was found.

Multiple 911 calls came in, and police say an officer transported the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Workers were in the area when the shooting happened.

"Basically working on a customer's house behind me, heard three shots, turn around, I see two legs sticking out from underneath the front of his car," said Ezra Walizer. "He's screaming for help, for someone to call the cops. So I called the cops, tried to make him comfortable and that was it."

No one is in custody at the time, though police say they do have a lead on who this shooter may be.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).