Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in the stomach in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in Kensington.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of East Tioga Street.

According to police, a woman suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was transported to Temple University Hospital.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.