Eat Cetera Philly offers cooking classes from celebrity chef

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- Attend one of Chef Clara Park's culinary classes and she promises 3 things: you eat, you learn, and there's always enough left over to take home.

She calls her new cooking class venture Eat Cetera Philly, and says it's the culmination of a lifelong dream to open up a culinary center in her hometown of Philadelphia.

Chef Clara grew up in Penn Valley, and has worked in restaurants all over the country. She's also starred on two reality cooking competitions, Netflix's Snack vs Chef and Season Four of Chopped.

She partnered with Drexel to host the classes in the university's professional commercial kitchens, and she promises that if you take her classes, you will become a better cook.

Eat Cetera Philly | Instagram

eatceteraphilly@gmail.com