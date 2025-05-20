South Jersey community remember teen car crash victim as gifted athlete

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of a young, promising teen who was struck and killed by a car over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Mu'Zahir Moore, who was struck by a car and killed over the weekend.

"He was only 13 years old. He had a lot of life to live," said Moore's uncle Leonard Robinson.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon as Moore and a friend were walking from Bargaintown Park in Egg Harbor Township.

Mu'Zahir Moore

Detectives say a car swerved to avoid another vehicle and hit the two juveniles who were walking in the grass.

Moore died at the hospital. The other juvenile was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Moore's funeral was on Tuesday.

"As you can see, the turnout, it's unfortunate we lose too many of our good kids so early on," said Robinson as crowds of friends and family hugged each other.

Mu'Zahir -- many called him just Mu -- was a phenom on the field and the basketball court.

Action News spoke with one of his mentors from Pleasantville Jokers Football, Jason Smart-El Jr.

"He was probably one of the best football players that I've ever seen play," said Smart-El.

While Mu had great aspirations for sports in high school and college, loved ones also say he was a kid you wanted to be around.

"You never seen him down. You never seen him mad. He's always had a smile on his face. He's always willing to do whatever. He was just an all-around great kid. I know a lot of people speak on his athleticism," said Smart-El. "But his character was just as good. He was an outstanding kid."

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by Egg Harbor Township police.

Once that investigation is complete, officials say summonses will be issued.