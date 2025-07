El Chingon expands for Chef Carlos Aparicio

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- When James Beard nominated chef Carlos Aparicio opened the original El Chingon in South Philly, little did he know three years later he would be building on that success with a second location. El Chingon Fishtown is a new outdoor, year-round, casual spot featuring fun dishes and drinks, with a beer garden space attached.

El Chingon Fishtown | Instagram

1431 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125