NJ officials reassure voters, warn would-be election disruptors

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Early in-person voting begins Saturday in New Jersey.

First, leaders had some words of reassurance for anyone casting their ballots early and some words of warning for anyone trying to disrupt the process.

"I can't stress this enough, anyone who attempts to violate our election laws -- we prosecute," said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

He says state and local law enforcement are already monitoring potential disruptions. While there are no credible threats, law enforcement is at the ready.

"It's a fact that threats to our election security have increased," said Platkin, who is a Democrat.

Voters have also raised questions about things like mail-in ballots. It's why leaders also gathered to send this message.

"Know that your vote is safe and secure," said Platkin.

New Jersey's Director of Homeland Security says they're focused on both physical security and cyber security.

"The New Jersey Election Security Taskforce is a national model for election security," said New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie Doran.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way said more than one million people in New Jersey requested mail-in ballots. She added that more than 550,000 of them have been returned.

Way, a Democrat, encourages voters to drop off their ballots at an elections office or at a drop box.

"We work with the counties to ensure the security of hundreds of ballot drop boxes," said Way.

Officials have conducted drills to prepare for different security scenarios on Election Day or any day leading up to it. They say voters should seek out reputable sources of voting information and know their rights.

"If you're in line at 8 p.m. on Election Day you will be allowed to vote," said Way, "but please, please don't wait until the last moment."

New Jersey officials say any voter who has questions about their ballots, or anything involving the voting process (including any reports of voter suppression), should call the NJ State Voter Hotline at 1-877-NJ-VOTER.

Voters can also find information and track their ballots at https://vote.nj.gov

Voters can also reach out for assistance by emailing:Nj.elections@sos.nj.gov

Voters who would like to report issues like suspicious activity and voter suppression or get help with a voting situation can email: info@sos.nj.gov