Enhanced Fire Danger for Philadelphia region Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is an Enhanced Fire Danger for the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Serivce has issued a Special Weather Statement for the elevated risk for the spread of wildfires in New Jersey.

Low relative humidity, combined with wind gusts near 20 mph and quick drying fuels contributes a heightened fire risk, according to Meteorologist Karen Rogers.

This means, be careful with matches, cigarettes and machinery. Outdoor burning is also discouraged.

Some scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday, which will bring in cooler, dry air on Sunday.

This comes as crews continue battling the massive Ocean County Wildfire, which started on Tuesday and has burned more than 15,000 acres. That fire is 50% contained but continues to be a concern for South Jersey.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with starting the fire after allegedly lighting a bonefire and leaving it unattended.

It's forest fire season in the pinelands, a wilderness that encompasses more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) - an area roughly as large as the Grand Canyon. Firefighters are contending with low humidity and the aftermath of a monthslong drought in the region.

Though parts of the Pine Barrens are uninhabited, New Jersey is the nation's most densely populated state and officials have warned the fire could threaten developments nearby. The fire had grown to more than 23.8 square miles (about 62 square kilometers) on Thursday.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in recent years in New Jersey, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

Jim and Lenore Thoms, who own a business in an industrial park near the blaze, called the fire "a very scary experience" and praised the efforts of firefighters.

"The firefighters were phenomenal, they saved this whole park," Jim Thoms said. "If they weren't around, the way things were going on, you might not have seen any buildings at all."

On Thursday, New York officials warned of higher-than-normal pollution levels were possible in New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and in Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The fire is roughly 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of New York City. It's about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

The Pine Barrens sit between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east. In the region with quick-draining sandy soil and trees with still-developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

